CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates Kerala Dalit Federation protest meet against CAA

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Feb 19 (ANI): Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday Inaugurated the Kerala Dalit Federation protest meet against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) gives citizenship based on religion and it should not be seen as only an act against any particular religion but it's against the secular fabric of the country, against our constitution and the country," said Kerala Chief Minister during the protest at the capital city.

Notably, five states-Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh-as well as the union territory of Puducherry, have already passed anti-CAA resolutions.

Kerala, in fact, was the first state in the country to do so.

"Whatever may be law, it should abide the constitution. No law can be above the constitution. If anybody wants to create an Act just because they have the majority it will just end up as an RSS act. Such RSS agendas will not be implemented...This Kerala has made clear first itself," he added.

Reiterating that NPR would not be implemented in Kerala, he said," NPR is the first step towards NRC. Kerala has made it clear that NPR will not be implemented. We will go ahead with the census process but not with NPR." (ANI)

