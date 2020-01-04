CM, Raj Bhawan have no information about Sattar's resignation as Maha minister: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 4 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said Maharashtra government has no information about minister Abdul Sattar's resignation.

"There are no differences in the Cabinet. If any minister resigns, normally the resignation is sent to the Chief Minister or Raj Bhawan. Both have no information about it so far," Raut said.

According to sources, Shiv Sena MLA Sattar has offered to step down as minister of state over differences with his party.

According to former MP Chandrakant Khaire, Sattar is angry over Shiv Sena's decision to support Congress in the Zilla Parishad president elections. Khaire said he had a conversation with Sattar at a hotel here.

BJP MLA and former Assembly speaker Haribhau Bagde was also seen at the hotel. He said that he was visiting the hotel for some personal work.

Speaking to media, Sattar's son Sameer Sattar said: "I have no information about this, only he can speak about it and I am sure he will speak soon, better to wait and watch."

Sattar was among the 36 Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena leaders who were sworn-in as ministers on December 30. (ANI)

