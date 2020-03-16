CM Reddy's comment shows his arrogance, says Lanka Dinakar

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): BJP leader Lanka Dinakar said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's comment over the sitaution prevailing due to the coronavirus pandemic shows his "arrogance".

The Chief Minister's remark came following the State Election Commissioner's decision of postponing the local body elections for six weeks in Andhra Pradesh.

"CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's arrogant comments about coronavirus is objectionable. As per his views, this (coronavirus) is like a routine process and its impact on India and Andhra Pradesh is negligible. While neighboring states have taken all precautionary measures, Reddy's priority is his arrogance and therefore he wants to complete the local body polls at any cost," Dinakar told ANI on Sunday evening.

"Already more than 20 percent local body results have been declared unanimously.YSRCP party representatives have threatened the opposition candidates and the people. Jagan's administration functions as per his whims and fancies without considering the public good," he added.

The Andhra Pradesh CM on Sunday slammed State Election Commissioner's decision of postponing the local body elections for six weeks and indirectly criticised that it appears the SEC was acting at the behest of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

"It seems the Election Commissioner is being directed from behind. The order is prepared without the notice of even his secretary. Present State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar was appointed by N Chandrababu Naidu. Ramesh belongs to the same caste as Naidu's. The primary nature of the EC should be that he should act impartially and rise above caste, creed, religion, race, region, and party as far as work goes," the Chief Minister said.

"Andhra Pradesh Election Commissioner has postponed the local body elections citing coronavirus as the reason. But at the same time, he transferred two district collectors and some police officers and suspended some police officers. He issued orders to stop the housing 'pattas' distribution scheme to be launched on March 25, which was announced a long time back. How can he do so?" he added.

Commenting upon the coronavirus outbreak, Reddy had said: "The impact of coronavirus is more on people who are above 60 years and have ill-health records. In 80 percent of people, it comes and goes. Action should be taken, and we are taking it. But I don't think there is a situation of panic at least in our State. I don't think it is such a big reason for postponing the local body elections."

According to the State Election Commissioner, N Ramesh Kumar, the new dates for the Andhra Pradesh local body polls will be finalised after normalcy is restored in the state.

Asserting that the decision had been taken after a high-level review of the situation, Kumar also mentioned that the process of election will not be canceled. (ANI)

