CM Sawant hopes Javadekar will give decision on Mhadei river project in Goa's favour

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday voiced hope that the committee set up by Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar will give the decision in state's favour in Kalasa Bhandura project on Mhadei river.

Speaking to ANI, Sawant stated, "We have given our representation to Prakash Javadekar and he has constituted the Committee as well. We are positive about it. According to Mhadei Tribunal, the water has not been diverted and this matter is in the Supreme Court."

"We have asked for a combined survey of the project with the members of Karnataka," stated the Chief Minister while he was on his way to greet Javadekar in Goa.

Javadekar is in Goa today for the inauguration of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

The project is initiated by Karnataka and it has received environmental clearance from the Ministry. The Goa has informed the ministry that Kalasa Bhandura is not just about drinking water project and its impact assessment of the environment is required.

Earlier, an all-party delegation had met Javadekar in Delhi on November 4 to seek assistance that no injustice would be met to Goa as diversion of river water may have an ecological impact on wildlife sanctuaries of the state.

"We are positive. The Committee will be positive for the Goa as well, " the Goa chief minister reiterated.

Sawant also talked about boosting tourism in the state and welcomed the delegates to the International Film Festival of India.

"Being Chief Minister of Goa, I would like to welcome the delegates to Goa. The festival will boost tourism and for 8-10 days it will be wonderful to host people across the globe, " stated the Chief Minister.

When asked about Sharad Pawar meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, Sawant refused to respond saying, "That is a matter of Maharashtra." (ANI)