CM Thackeray should clear stand on granting 5% quota to Muslims in education, says Fadnavis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 3 (ANI): Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said if Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray does not support on giving 5 per cent reservation to Muslims then he should refute it in the House.

Fadnavis's statement comes at the backdrop of Thackeray's comment that the issue of 5 per cent quota for Muslims has not come to me officially till now and that they are yet to decide.

"Uddhav Thackeray should take a clear stand on if his government in giving 5% reservation to Muslims. His Minister made this statement in the state Assembly if CM does not support it, then he should refute it in the House," Fadnavis told reporters here.

Commenting on NCP leader Nawab Malik's announcement on giving reservation to Muslims in educational institutions in the state," Fadnavis said, "We will not give reservation on the basis of religion and it is not in the Constitution and if we give reservation to Muslim then it will have the effect on other people."

Further attacking the state government, Fadnavis said Chief Minister should come to the House and say clearly that Muslim reservation is not applicable.

"Uddhav Thackeray's ministers come into the house and declare that we are giving 5% reservation to Muslims, if they do not approve it, then they should come to the house themselves and say that our government has not taken any such decision, dare to come to the house," Former Cheif Minister added.

Malik had said, "High Court had given its nod to give five percent reservation to Muslims in government educational institutions. The last government did not take any action on it. So we have announced that we will implement the High Court's order in the form of law as soon as possible." (ANI)

