CM TS Rawat says Kerala, Bengal, Punjab doing 'political stunt' over CAA

New Delhi [India], Jan 21 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has said that Opposition ruled states of Kerala, West Bengal, and Punjab are doing "political stunt" over the amended Citizenship law.

"Kapil Sibal is an advocate. When Parliament enacts laws, it has to be implemented in the country. Kerala, Bengal and Punjab are doing a political stunt. It is unconstitutional. They should look at national interest," Rawat told reporters here on Monday when asked about Congress leaders Kapil Sibal's statement that no state can say that it will not implement the Citizenship Amendment Act, as doing so will be unconstitutional.

Assemblies of Kerala and Punjab have also passed resolutions against the new law which grants citizenship to the non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. Several petitions have also been filed against the new Act in the Supreme Court.

Rawat also attended the meeting of chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and newly-elected BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday.

He said that chief ministers discussed policy experiments and shared knowledge about it.

"We talked on our flagship schemes and how to implement in a better way," the Uttarakhand Chief Minister said after the meeting. (ANI)

