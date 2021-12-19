CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates, lays foundation stone for several projects in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various projects of the state government worth Rs 955 crore in Gorakhpur.

During the function organized at Mahant Digvijaynath Park located in the Ramgarhtal area, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various projects of the Gorakhpur Development Authority (GDA) worth Rs 933 crore and Public Works Department and Rural Engineering Department worth Rs 22 crore.



The Chief Minister also distributed special tablets and other equipment to differently-abled children in the inauguration and foundation stone laying programme.

Along with this, 100 handicapped motorized tricycles, 212 children with special wheelchairs, 316 children with hearing aids, 55 braille kits and 116 laptops were also distributed under Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojna.

Referring to the fertilizer factory and AIIMS, which was inaugurated by PM Modi on December 7, Adityanath said that farmers will be able to get fertilizer from this fertilizer factory in abundance, cheaply and at home. (ANI)

