CM Yogi congratulates Nadda as BJP chief gets extension of tenure

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda for extending his tenure by one year.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who went to New Delhi to attend BJP's national executive meeting, tweeted and congratulated JP Nadda.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Hearty congratulations to National President JP Nadda ji for the extension of tenure! Under your efficient and soulful guidance, we all are determined to take the BJP to new heights by imbibing the spirit of 'Service is the organization'."



JP Nadda's term as the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party has been extended till June 2024, informed Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the national executive meeting on Tuesday. The decision was taken at the National Executive Meeting of the BJP here in the national capital.

According to sources, the proposal for Naddda's extension was mooted by the Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and was agreed upon unanimously by the members of the National Executive.

JP Nadda assumed the presidency of the party in June 2019. (ANI)

