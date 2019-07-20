Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. File photo/ANI
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. File photo/ANI

CM Yogi to visit Sonbhadra tomorrow to meet kin of victims of firing incident

ANI | Updated: Jul 20, 2019 19:07 IST

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to visit Sonbhadra on July 21 to meet family members of the victims of the firing incident.
Ten people were killed and several sustained injuries on July 17 in an incident of firing over a land dispute at a village in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh.
The incident took place in Ubbha village of Ghorawal when the pradhan went to take possession of his land purchased two years ago. However, he was met with opposition by the villagers, which triggered firing by his aides leading to the death of nine people, including four women.
Twenty-nine people have been arrested and four officials have been suspended in connection with the incident which caused nine deaths, the Chief Minister had said on July 19.
"Till now, 29 criminals have been arrested. A single barrel gun, three double-barrel guns and a rifle have been seized. Whoever is found responsible for this incident, strictest action will be taken against them," Adityanath had said at a press conference here.
Earlier today, a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each was issued to the kin of victims of the incident.
Sonbhadra District Magistrate (DM) Ankit Agarwal, who disbursed the relief funds, said, "According to the instructions of Chief Minister, Rs 5 lakh was made available to the families of the ten deceased in the Sonbhadra firing case. Eight of the affected parties were present today while two were not available."
Congress's east UP general secretary Priyanka Gandhi also met the families of the victims today and announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased from the Congress party. She also urged the state government to offer Rs 25 lakh as compensation to the victims. (ANI)

