CM's investment claims at Davos summit false, says Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 (ANI): Invoking Maharashtra Chief Minister Enath Shinde's recent visit to Davos for the World Economic Forum (WEF), Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray claimed on Tuesday that the former's claim of tying up investments worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore during his visit is false.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Aaditya said, "The chief minister and other people's representatives spent Rs 40 crores over four days during their visit to Davos. The expenditire each day comes to Rs 10 crore. They travelled on chartered planes. Despite taking chartered flights, they arrived late for the event."

A minister in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Aaditya added that the chief minister hasn't shared details of the companies with which he closed investment deals.

"Only the names of companies, which had evinced an interest to investment in the sate during our government, are being taken. How much more can this government lie," added the Uddhav Sena leader.

He further claimed that the investment figures that the chief minister quoted were also incorrect.



Aaditya alleged further that the CM reached the event late on January 16 and flew back home the day after.

"If the CM wanted to stay for one-and-a-half days, why was the pavilion booked for 4 days?" he added.

The CM's participation at the World Economic Summit at the Swiss resort town was curtailed owing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mumbai on January 19.

The CM said the government bagged investments worth about Rs 45,900 crore on the first day of the annual conference of the World Economic Forum at Davos.

MoUs were signed in the presence of CM Shinde and minister Uday Samant, Principal Secretary Harshdeep Kamble, MIDC CEO Vipin Sharma and others. (ANI)

