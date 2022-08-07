CMs Shivraj, Mamata arrive to attend NITI Aayog meet

New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and West Bengal's CM Mamata Banerjee arrived for a NITI Aayog meeting at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in the national capital on Sunday.

This is the seventh Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, which will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhawan Cultural Centre.

The agenda of the meeting includes crop diversification and achieving self-sufficiency in oilseeds and pulses and agri-communities; implementation of the National Education Policy-school education; implementation of the National Education Policy-higher education; and urban governance.

In the drive toward building a steady, sustainable and inclusive India, the seventh governing council meeting of the government think tank Niti Aayog is expected to pave the way for synergies towards a new era of collaboration and cooperation between the Centre and states and union territories. (ANI)