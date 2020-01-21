Co-ordination committee of MVA govt should look into CMP: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 21 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said that the co-ordination committee of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government should look into a Common Minimum Programme (CMP) for the smooth running of the government.

"When an alliance govt is formed, be it NDA or UPA, setting up of a co-ordination committee eases working of the government. Our three parties have different ideologies but the government runs on a Common Minimum Programme (CMP). The committee will look into a CMP and also controversial issues," Raut said.

Raut further said that he has sought a reply from certain TV channels that allegedly portrayed Union Minister Amit Shah as Tanhaji and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Chhatrapati Shivaji.

"Why are the people who held bandhs in Satara and Sangli quiet now? The insult of Chhatrapati Shivaji will not be tolerated," he said. (ANI)

