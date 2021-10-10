Coal shortage may cause power crisis: Manish Sisodia

New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said that the Central government was allegedly ignoring the coal shortage just as it did the oxygen crisis during the second Covid-19 wave in April-May earlier this year.

Addressing a press conference here, Sisodia said "For the last 3-4 days, the chief ministers across the country are flagging the issue to the central government. Amidst all this, the Union Power Minister is saying that there is no crisis at all. He said that Delhi Chief Minister should not have written a letter. Such an irresponsible approach of the Centre is very unfortunate."

The Aam Aadmi Party leader noted that there are reports that six power plants in the country are shutting down due to the coal crisis, "but the central government is shamelessly saying that there is no crisis."

Sisodia warned that the "policy of closing eyes" has created trouble in the past as well.

"If all chief ministers are flagging the issue of soal shortage, then attention should be given to it. The onus of the failure is completely on the Central government just like before. They are mismanaging coal in the same way they mismanaged oxygen," he said

"It is not just the coal crisis, but this will lead to a power crisis, IT crisis and industrial crisis... If the Centre does not take any step, another crisis will rise in the country," the AAP leader added.

Meanwhile, earlier today, the officials of Delhi's Power Ministry, BSES and Tata power reached the residence of Union Power Minister RK Singh for a meeting over coal shortage at power plants.

This came after Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday cautioned that there could be a complete blackout in the national capital after two days if power plants supplying electricity to the national capital do not receive an immediate supply of coal.

In order to resolve the power crisis in Delhi, Jain said that the government is even ready to buy expensive electricity at present.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also warned that the national capital could face a power crisis.

"I am personally keeping a close watch over the situation. We are trying our best to avoid it," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

However, Union Power Minister RK Singh refuted claims of power crisis looming large in the country and said that there is no need for panic as there is no power crisis, adding that there is enough coal reserve for power production in the country. (ANI)