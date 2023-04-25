"Colossal figure of Indian politics..." PM Modi expresses condolence on Parkash Singh Badal's demise

New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, expressed condolence on the passing away of former Punjab chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal.

PM Modi said that Badal was a colossal figure of Indian politics, and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Extremely saddened by the passing away of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He was a colossal figure of Indian politics, and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation. He worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab and anchored the state through critical times".

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed condolences to Badal's bereaved family and supporters.

"Shri Prakash Singh Badal ji was a political stalwart who played a significant role in Punjab politics for many decades. In his long political and administrative career, he made several noteworthy contributions towards the welfare of farmers and other weaker sections of our society," he said in a tweet.

He added, "Badal Sahab was the son of soil who remained connected to his roots, all his life. I fondly remember my interactions with him on several issues. I'm deeply anguished by his demise. His demise is a personal loss to me. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and supporters. Om Shanti!"

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed condolences to the bereaved family members and supporters.

"The news of the demise of Sardar Parkash Singh Badal, former Chief Minister of Punjab and former President of Shiromani Akali Dal, is sad. He was a lifelong leader of the politics of India and Punjab. I express my deepest condolences to all his bereaved family members and supporters including Mr Sukhbir Singh Badal," Rahul said in his tweet.

Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also expressed condolence to Sukhbir Badal and his family.

"Received the extremely saddening news of the demise of former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal. May Waheguru ji give his departed soul a place in his holy feet. My condolence is with Sukhbir Badal ji and his entire family," Kejriwal tweeted.



BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill also expressed condolence and said that Parkash Singh Badal's contribution will never be forgotten.

Punjab Chief Minsiter Bhagwant Mann also expressed grief on the death of former Punjab CM.

"Received the sad news of the death of the former Chief Minister of Punjab, Parkash Singh Badal," he said on Twitter.

"Saddened to hear about passing of Sardar Parkash Singh Badal. Today, Punjab has lost a stalwart who contributed immensely towards development & well-being of Punjab. Badal Saab's contribution will never be forgotten. Condolences to entire family @officeofssbadal" he said on Twitter.

Rajya Sabha MP and AAP leader Raghav Chadha also expressed grief on the politician's demise.

"Saddened by the news of the passing away of former Chief Minister of Punjab, Sardar Prakash Singh Badal. My deepest condolences to his family and friends," Chadha said on Twitter.

The Fortis Hospital in official media bulletin stated, "S Parkash Singh Badal, Former Chief Minister of Punjab, was admitted at Fortis Hospital Mohali on April 16, 2023, with acute exacerbation of bronchial asthma. He was shifted to the medical ICU on 18th April as his respiratory condition worsened. He had been on NIV and HFNC support along with medical management".

"He was being managed under Prof (Dr) Digambar Behera along with the Pulmonology and critical care team supported by Cardiology. Despite appropriate medical management S Parkash Singh Badal succumbed to his illness. Fortis Hospital Mohali deeply condoles the death of S Parkash Singh Badal," the statement added.

Badal was admitted to ICU on April 21, following complaints of breathing difficulties, according to the party.

Parkash Singh Badal served as the Chief Minister of Punjab multiple times. He was the CM from 1970-1971, from 1977-1980, from 1997-2002, and from 2007-2017.

He was also the youngest CM to have ever held office in the state of Punjab. (ANI)

