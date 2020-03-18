Combating COVID-19: PM Modi asks party workers to avoid protests

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the party members not to 'organise or participate' in any protest in all states where the BJP is in opposition, sources said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Modi shared his word of advice during the BJP's Parliamentary party meeting here, which took place on Tuesday and was attended by the party MPs.

Prime Minister Modi's advice assumes significance in view of the Government of India's advisory to avoid any kind of gathering to keep the spread of coronavirus under check.

The government has already ensured the closure of malls, pools, schools, colleges, museums or any other such places, which attract people in large numbers.

Leading the region from the front in the fight against coronavirus, Prime Minister Modi on Sunday held a video conference with the leaders of SAARC members and discussed ways and means to combat the COVID-19.

According to Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has reported 137 positive cases of coronavirus so far and has registered three deaths due to COVID-19. (ANI)