'Come together to defeat BJP': Mamata Banerjee discusses Opposition unity, Pegasus row with Sonia Gandhi, Rahul

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): With an eye on 2024 Lok Sabha elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday discussed "the unity of Opposition" with Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and said it is essential for everyone to come together in order to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Banerjee, who is in the national capital for the first time since her victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections, termed the meeting as "very good" and expressed hope that positive results will come in the near future.

The political situation in the country, alleged Pegasus snooping row and COVID-19 situation were among other issues discussed during the meeting.

"Sonia ji invited me for tea, Rahul ji was also there. We discussed the political situation in general, the Pegasus, COVID situation, and also discussed the unity of opposition. It was a very good meeting. I think the positive result must come out in the future," Banerjee told reporters here after the meeting.

"It is essential for everyone to come together in order to defeat BJP... Alone, I am nothing - everyone will have to work together. I am not a leader, I am a cadre. I am a person from the street," she added.

She further questioned the government on Pegasus issue. "Why is the government not replying to Pegasus? People want to know. If policy decisions are not made in Parliament, if discussions are not held there, where will it take place? This is not done at tea stalls, this is done in the Parliament."

The Trinamool Congress chief on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leaders Anand Sharma and Kamal Nath.

Banerjee's visit during the ongoing Parliament's Monsoon session holds significance as the Opposition is cornering the BJP-led NDA government on a range of issues including price rise, increasing cost of diesel and petrol, and issues related to tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)