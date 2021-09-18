Coming back to politics for a great opportunity to serve Bengal: Babul Supriyo on joining TMC

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 18 (ANI): Joining the bandwagon of Trinamool Congress (TMC), former Union Minister and sitting Asansol MP Babul Supriyo on Saturday said he is proud of changing his decision of leaving politics as he got a "great opportunity to serve Bengal".

Briefing mediapersons, Supriyo said, "I meant it from my heart when I said I will leave politics. However, I felt there was a huge opportunity that was entrusted upon me (on joining TMC). All my friends said my decision to leave politics was wrong and emotional. I am very proud that I am changing my decision. I am coming back for a great opportunity to serve Bengal. I am very excited. I will meet Didi (Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) on Monday. I am overwhelmed by the warm welcome."

Supriyo said he will quit his MP post from the Asansol constituency.

"Didi and Abhishek have given me a great opportunity. As I have joined TMC, there is no point in holding on to my seat in Asansol. I have come into politics because of Asansol. I will do for that constituency as much as possible," he added.

Former Union Minister and ex-BJP MP Babul Supriyo on Friday formally joined TMC.

Supriyo had quit the BJP following recent Union Cabinet reshuffle.



Sitting MP Babul Supriyo joined the Trinamool family in the presence of National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien.



Earlier in August, BJP leader Babul Supriyo said he will continue to work constitutionally as a Member of Parliament but has withdrawn himself from active politics.

"I will continue to work constitutionally as an MP in Asansol. Politics is beyond the constitutional post and I withdraw myself from it. I will not join any other party. I will vacate the MP bungalow in Delhi and release security personnel from their duties soon," Supriyo had told ANI.

Earlier, Supriyo had announced he was leaving politics and will also resign as an MP. He had stated that he would not join any political party and neither have the parties including the Trinamool Congress, CPI(M) or Congress had called him.

Babul Supriyo had resigned in August as minister of state for Environment, Forest and Climate Change. In a Facebook post, he said that there was a difference of opinion between him and the state BJP leaders and that the difference of opinion among senior leaders was "harming the party".

Notably, Supriyo's security cover has been changed to Y from the Z category this morning. He has been given security by the central government. Supriyo has a security cover of the Central Reserve Police Force. (ANI)

