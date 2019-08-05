Commission to carry out delimitation of Assembly seats in J-K to be set up soon

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): The process to appoint a commission to carry out delimitation of Assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir will start soon, sources said on Monday.

According to sources, delimitation of constituencies will be carried out only after a commission is set up and the number of seats in each region will be decided accordingly.

This comes in the backdrop of abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, by the Central government, earlier today.

A resolution in this regard was moved in the Rajya Sabha by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, amidst uproar by the opposition in the Upper House.

"All clauses of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir, will not be applicable in the state," Shah said while moving the resolution.

He said that it will come into effect after the President signs giving his assent and the Central government notifies it.

Soon after Shah moved the resolution, a gazette notification in this regard was issued by the President. (ANI)