Committed to caste Census in Bihar, will hold all party meeting, says CM Nitish Kumar

Patna (Bihar) [India], February 21 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that the state government will conduct the caste Census. He said that the government will seek a political consensus before taking up the Census.

Speaking to the reporters here, Kumar said, "We are committed to doing a caste Census in the state. We want to hold an all-party meeting to take everyone's ideas and experiences. It will benefit all."

Highlighting the importance of the caste Census, the Chief Minister said that it will enable the government to work for the development of various sections of the society.

"We will start it soon and will also ensure it is implemented properly. Once the caste-based Census is done, the government can work for their development," he said.

Refuting the speculations of poll-strategist Prashant Kishor rejoining the JD(U) after he met him in New Delhi, the Chief Minister said that it was a personal meeting and should not be seen with political colours.

"Is my relationship with Prashant Kishor new? When I was sick, he called me up. When I went to Delhi, I met him. There is nothing political in this. It was a personal meeting," he said.

Notably, Kishor was expelled from the JD-U for "making controversial remarks". He was vice-president of JD (U) at the time of expulsion and was seen close to the Chief Minister.