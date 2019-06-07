Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressing people in Nilambur assembly constituency, Kerala on Friday.
Committed to defending people under attack by Modi: Rahul in Wayanad

ANI | Updated: Jun 07, 2019 19:48 IST

Malappuram (Kerala) [India], June 7 (ANI): In his first public appearance after the severe drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that his party is committed to defending the people under attack by the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"The current government and Mr Narendra Modi spread hatred in the country and the Congress party knows and understands that the only way to combat hatred is through love and affection," he said while addressing people in Nilambur on the first day of his three-day thanksgiving visit to his parliamentary constituency Wayanad,
Gandhi, who had offered to resign from the Congress chief's post which was rejected by the Congress Working Committee, however, made no reference to the crisis in the party and gave no signs whether he would insist on his decision to quit.
"We're committed to defending space of opposition, defending weak people in this country, defending people who are under attack by Mr Modi's policies and Mr Modi himself. I look forward to representing you and working with you to build a better Wayanad," he said.
Gandhi, who is here to express gratitude to people after the poll win, said that he will represent the difficulties of the people of Wayanad in Parliament.
"I am MP from Congress party but also I am a Member of Parliament (MP) from the UDF and more importantly I am an MP who represents Wayanad and people of Kerala in Lok Sabha. I am going to spend my time listening to the people of Wayanad. I will represent your need and difficulties in Parliament," he said.
"I look forward to representing you and working with you to build a better Wayanad," the Congress president said.
Earlier in the day, Gandhi also addressed people in Wandoor Assembly constituency. He was accompanied by Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, Kerala's Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, Kerala Congress Pradesh Committee (KPCC) president Mullappally Ramachandran and party leader and former Minister AP Anil Kumar.
During his visit, Gandhi will take out road shows in all Assembly constituencies under Wayanad Lok Sabha seat to thank people for electing him as their parliamentarian.
"I will be in Wayanad, Kerala starting this afternoon and till Sunday to meet citizens and Congress Party workers. It's a packed schedule with over 15 public receptions planned over the next 3 days," Gandhi had earlier tweeted.
Gandhi, who netted 7,05,034 votes in Wayanad, won by 4,31,063 votes against his nearest rival PP Suneer of Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the constituency.
This is the first official public address of the Congress president after Union Minister Smriti Irani wrested his family bastion of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. In Kerala, Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) bagged 19 out of the 20 seats. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 20:49 IST

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 20:47 IST

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 20:35 IST

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 20:15 IST

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 20:09 IST

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 20:07 IST

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 20:00 IST

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 19:43 IST

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 19:43 IST

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 19:43 IST

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 19:43 IST

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 19:29 IST

