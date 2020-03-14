Committee to monitor development of gram panchayats, municipalities: KCR

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Friday said that a committee has been formed to work for the development of panchayats and municipalities in the state.

"The panchayats and municipalities need to be further developed. Under any circumstances, the new Panchayatiraj Law will be implemented. More than 23 crore plants will be planted in the year 2020-21. Senior officials have been appointed to monitor the progress of the villages," Rao said while speaking at the budget session on Friday.

The Chief Minister said that a committee has been formed with 45 Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officials.

"Funds are released every month for village panchayats. There are 20-gram panchayats with a population of 500 in the state. Many people have donated for the development of villages. Warangal Rural district has donated Rs 25 crore," he added.

Rao on March 8 after the Budget was presented had said that the Budget presented for the financial year 2020-2021 for Telangana was made in line with the promises made by his party during the elections.

The chief minister lauded the state Finance Minister T Harish Rao for presenting a 'balanced' budget in state Legislative Assembly. (ANI)

