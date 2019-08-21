Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File Image)
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File Image)

Committees constituted to deal with financial matters, staff issues of proposed UTs of J-K, Ladakh

ANI | Updated: Aug 21, 2019 02:47 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir), Aug 21 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday accorded sanction to the constitution of a committee to deal with the financial matters related to the proposed Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
According to the order, the committee shall be headed by Financial Commissioner, Finance Department. The members of the Committee are Principal Secretary, Home Department, Commissioner Secretary, Power Development Department, Secretary, General Administration Department and Secretary, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.
The order said that terms of reference of the committee shall be to realisation and distribution of funds and other related issues concerning the proposed Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh under both Revenue and Capex components.
The administration also accorded sanction to the constitution of a committee to deal with the staff related issues in both the proposed Union Territories.
According to the order, the committee shall be headed by Principal Secretary, Home Department.
The members of the Committee are Commissioner Secretary, Ladakh Affairs Department, Secretary, General Administration Department, Secretary, Culture Department, Secretary, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, and Representative of the Finance Department.
The order said that terms of reference of the committee shall be to suggest measures to be taken for providing staff to the proposed Union Territory of Ladakh and any other issue(s) related to the staff of proposed Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir administration also accorded sanction for the constitution of a committee for devising modalities for functioning of proposed Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
According to the order, the committee will be chaired by Advisor to Governor K K Sharma and its members will be Financial Commissioner, Finance Department, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, Financial Commissioner with Governor, Principal Secretary, Home Department, Principal Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, Commissioner/Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Department, Commissioner/Secretary, Ladakh Affairs Department, Secretary, General Administration Department, Secretary, Higher Education Department, Secretary Revenue Department and Secretary, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.
The terms of reference of the committee shall be steps to be taken for the transition from state to proposed Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir by various departments and conduct of government business in the proposed Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

