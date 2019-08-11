Common man in Kashmir rejoicing abrogation of Article 370, claims Jitendra Singh

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday claimed that the people of Kashmir were rejoicing the repeal of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, adding that the decision has brought peace in the Valley.

"Common man in Kashmir is rejoicing the abrogation of Article 370. Wherever Section 144 was imposed, it is being taken off," he told ANI.

He also said that as compared to previous years, the atmosphere is more peaceful now ahead of the festival of Eid-al-Adha.

Singh attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for questioning the government over reports of violence in the state. He said Gandhi was among those who flourished and thrived in an atmosphere of "uncertainty and fear-mongering".

"It was not a decision which would have pleased Rahul Gandhi and allies as they are the ones who have actually flourished and thrived in an atmosphere of uncertainty and fear-mongering," he said.

Gandhi had asked the government to come clean on the reports of protests in the state.

"Reports of unrest are emanating from J and K where the government has imposed a media and communications blackout. I urge the government to take urgent steps to ensure the safety of every citizen in J and K and to lift the veil of secrecy," he had tweeted earlier this week.

On August 4, the government announced to abolish Article 370, Article 35A and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Restrictions were imposed in the state a day before the historic announcement which have been lifted in the Jammu region now. Authorities said they will relax restrictions in other parts of the state soon. (ANI)

