Common man will vote for BJP as Yogi Adityanath brought rule of law in UP, says Minister Suresh Khanna

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 13 (ANI): With hours to go for the second phase of the Assembly polls on Monday, Uttar Pradesh Minister Suresh Khanna said that the common man would cast his vote for the BJP as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government improved law and order in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Khanna said, "The common man wants to vote for the BJP because we have assured rule of law in the state."

Recalling the times of the Samajwadi Party government in the state, the Minister said that the common man was afraid because the criminals were patronised by the people in power, however, CM Yogi has established the rule of law once again in the state.

"Hooliganism was at its peak during the Samajwadi Party rule. It was difficult for the women to get out of the house without security. The common man was afraid because the criminals were patronized by the people sitting in the government. The administrative officials also found themselves helpless because the rule of law no more remained. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave good governance and established the rule of law once again," he said.

Asked about the level of satisfaction of the public on the front of the development, he said that the people feel that "better things are happening" in Uttar Pradesh.



"There are different levels of satisfaction. People will never be satisfied. After the completion of one target, another one is set immediately. So satisfied is not the right word, but yes, they do feel that better things are happening. They have seen it happen," he said.

Shahjahanpur, which is called the stronghold of the BJP, is going to the polls tomorrow. Last time in the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP had won five out of the six seats here.

"Shahjahanpur is going to vote tomorrow, I hope that all the six seats in the Assembly will come in our favour," the Minister said.

Suresh Khanna has been given a ticket from Shahjahanpur. His opponent is Samajwadi Party's Tanveer Khan and BSP's Sarvesh Chandra.

Notably, In 2017, Khanna defeated Tanveer Khan of the Samajwadi Party by a margin of 19,203 votes. BSP candidate Mohammad Aslam Khan ended up at number three. He got 16,546 votes.

