Communists committed murders, should not return to power: Tripura CM Manik Saha

Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 13 (ANI): Terming the democratic ouster of Left Front government in Tripura in the last assembly polls by the BJP as "historic" and something "that has barely happened in India's history," Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha has said that "Communists committed murders and violence" and it is important that they do not return to power in the state.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Saha said the BJP works for the last man in society and the state and central governments have taken several initiatives for welfare of tribal community.

"It's a history that after 35 years of rule, BJP removed the Communist government here in a democratic way...It has barely happened in India's history," he said.

The Left Parties have ruled Tripura for 35 years since 1978.

The Chief Minister said that the Communists indulged in "santras" and BJP is campaigning hard so that they do not return to power. BJP's top leaders including Prime Minister Narnendra Modi have campaigned in the state.

"Communists committed murders and violence here, so it is important that they do not return to power as violence cannot lead to development. Numerous people had to sacrifice their lives. All of us are very concerned. "

He was responding to a query about why Tripura is important for the BJP with PM Modi and other senior leaders campaigning while Congress star campaigners including members of Gandhi family are missing.

Saha said BJP was a national party and there is a sense of commitment among its members.

He said Congress is losing the polls and one leader comes for campaigning and another does not.

"The BJP is a family. Everyone comes here during this time (elections). We're not just Tripura BJP, we're a national party. In Congress, one leader comes, another doesn't,but there is a commitment in our party," he said:

"Nobody came in the local body elections, we (local leaders) managed everything. We came out to be 100 per cent successful in the local body polls. Now when there are Assembly polls, elections are not being held only in Tripura," he added.

He said senior party leaders were like "guardians" and were contributing to making the future of Tripura bright .

"The Prime Minister always says that we do not do politics for power but for social change. We work for the last man in society. The welfare schemes of the Centre and the state is made to reach to all. So everyone (top leaders of the BJP) come here to make sure that there is no disruption in this process," he said.

The Congress and Left parties have entered into an pact for the assembly polls. Tipra Motha, chaired by Bikram Manikya Debbarma, the Tirpura royal scion, is fighting on its own and is demanding "Greater Tipraland" .

Saha asked where is boundary of 'Greater Tipraland' . He said BJP government has taken a lot of initiatives for the welfare of tribal community.

"I said, again and again, where is the boundary of 'Greater Tipraland'? Sometimes they say it is in Bangladesh and sometimes they say it is also in parts of Assam, Mizoram. It can't be defined properly... PM Modi and Tripura government are doing a lot for Tribal," he said.

Referring to the BJP's poll pitch of double-engine government, he said people can feel the difference as there is greater pace of development.

The Chief Minister also referred to the party's thrust on 'HIRA' - Highway, Internet, Railway, Airport - in the state.

He said five tribal people from the state have been awarded Padma Shri in the last few years.

" The airport has been named after Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya. We declared two-days holiday for Garia Puja festival, which earlier used to be of one day. We have also declared the birth anniversary of Maharaja Bir Bikram as a holiday. We do a lot of work for the tribal everywhere. Tripura government as well as PM Modi have been undertaking welfare work for the tribals everywhere," he said.

The Chief Minister exuded confidence that the BJP will return to power in Tripura will a thumping majority and will secure more seats than in the 2018 Assembly elections.

BJP leaders have said in their rallies that the Congress, Communists and Motha are all together

"If the vote is given to Motha or Congress, it will be a vote to the Communists. If you want development and peace, press the 'lotus' button," Home Minister Amit Shah had said at an election rally.

The elections to 60-member Tripura assembly will be held on February 16.

While the BJP won 36 seats in the 2018 election, BJP's ally IPFT (Indigenous People's Front of Tripura) won eight seats. BJP is contesting 55 seats in this election and IPFT is contesting five seats.

BJP in its manifesto promised welfare proposals such as special canteen meals to the poor, a Balika Samridddhi bond and scooties for college girls.

The manifesto also promises two free LPG cylinders to all beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and welffare measures for landless farmers. Campainging will end in Tripura on February 14.

The counting of votes in Tripura will be held on March 2 along with Nagaland and Meghalaya, which will also go the polls later this month. (ANI)