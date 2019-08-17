Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo)

Complaint filed against Congress Councilor for 'defamatory' remarks against Amit Shah

ANI | Updated: Aug 17, 2019 22:35 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): A complaint was filed against Congress Councilor Yasmin Kidwai on Saturday for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The complaint has been filed Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha National Secretary Impreet Singh Bakshi referencing a tweet posted by Kidwai on August 10.
The complainant said in a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner alleged that 'sole motive of such derogatory and defamatory statement issued by accused Yasmin Kidwai is to gain limelight since she is defaming the Home Minister'.
The complainant has sought the registration of an FIR against Yasmin Kidwai.
"Hence it is submitted that after a thorough investigation of the above-noted facts, FIR be lodged against Yasmin Kidwai under relevant sections section 676 of IT Act 2000 read-with sections 500, 501, 153, 505 of IPC," the complainant added. (ANI)

