Complaint filed against Goa Assembly Deputy Speaker over his Portuguese nationality

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): A complaint was moved against Canacona lawmaker and Goa Assembly Deputy Speaker Isidoro Fernandes for allegedly holding a constitutional position despite being a citizen of Portugal.

The complaint, filed by advocate Aires Rodrigues, submitted that Fernandes suppressed his nationality and managed to "fraudulently and dishonestly" pose as an Indian citizen.

Asserting that Fernandes committed criminal offences under various sections of Citizenship Act, Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Representation of People's Act (RPA), the complainant urged the police to register an FIR against the former and investigate the matter without fear or favour.

He also submitted a copy of the certificate, obtained from the authorities in Portugal, to the Panaji Police.

Rodrigues submitted that Fernandes is getting monetary benefits from the state government as an MLA and Deputy Speaker, besides drawing a pension for his earlier terms as the lawmaker.

"This amounts to gross violation of the very law itself. Fernandes has made a mockery of law and the authorities," the complaint stated.

Asserting that the lawmaker is illegally registered as a voter in the electoral roll of Goa, the advocate said that it is obvious that he has misrepresented himself to be a citizen of India and obtained illegal registration as a voter in the electoral roll. (ANI)

