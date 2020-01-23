Complaint filed against UP Shia Central Waqf Board Chairman Waseem Rizvi

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 23 (ANI): A complaint was filed against Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi for allegedly making offensive and objectionable remarks against women protesting against the new citizenship law at the Clock Tower in Lucknow.

Rizvi allegedly made these remarks while participating in a debate on a TV show.

The complaint was registered on Wednesday evening.

Protests broke out in different parts of the country, including Assam, against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians facing religious persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

