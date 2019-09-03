Complaint registered against Digvijaya Singh for 'BJP taking money from ISI' remark

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): A complaint was lodged in Chandausi police station of Sambhal district on Tuesday against Congress leader Digvijay Singh in connection to his recent remarks accusing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bajrang Dal of taking money from Pakistan's Inter-services Intelligence.

"A complaint has been registered in Chandausi police station. An investigation is being carried out and we will proceed as per the findings of our probe," Additional Superintendent of Police of Sambhal AK Jaiswal told ANI.

The complainant, BJP district in-charge Satish Arora said, "He has made a vulgar allegation that BJP and BD are taking money from ISI. The workers of BJP and BD workers are nation lovers and are ready to give their lives to defend their country's honour."

"We strictly condemn it and demand the government to lodge the FIR and arrest him within seven days and produce him at Chandausi court," Arora added.

The senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had sparked a controversy after he alleged that the BJP and Bajrang Dal are taking money from Pakistan's intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence and spying for Pakistan.

The complaint seeks registration of FIR against the Congress under sections 153-B and 500 of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

