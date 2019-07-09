Mi17 chopper of the IAF crashed in Budgam (File Photo)
Mi17 chopper of the IAF crashed in Budgam (File Photo)

Confusion created by IAF officer in ATC being blamed for Mi-17 chopper crash over Srinagar

ANI | Updated: Jul 08, 2019 19:29 IST

Srinagar (India), July 8 (ANI) Confusion created by an IAF officer in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) could have been the main reason behind the accident in which six Air Force personnel were killed, reveals a probe into the February 27 Mi-17 chopper crash that took place in the aftermath of the Balakot air strikes.
It is emerging that one of the officers in the ATC tower first cleared the ill-fated Mi-17 chopper to return to the base but on the other hand also communicated to the air defence unit that there was no aircraft due to land at the air base, sources in the Air Force told ANI.
"During the probe, it is emerging that the officer first called the Mi-17 back to the Srinagar air base when it was going for a mission and then when the air defence officers sought to know if any own aircraft was coming towards the air base, they were told that no chopper or aircraft was inbound at the base," they said.
The Court of Inquiry into the accident was completed once but had to be reopened as the officers facing the trial wanted to question more witnesses, the sources said.
Apart from the officer in the ATC, one officer in the air defence of the air base is likely to be court-martialed for the crash of its Mi-17V5 chopper near Srinagar on February 27.
The chopper crashed near Budgam on the morning of February 27 when Pakistan launched a counter-attack in response to the Balakot air strikes.
The Mi-17 chopper crashed with six occupants on board and reports had emerged that the chopper was hit by its own air defence system SPYDER which is deployed in Srinagar. However, the overall information will only be disclosed once the investigation is complete.
Top Defence Ministry and Air Force officials are of the view that severe punishment should be given to personnel found guilty for the accident.
The Mi-17 V-5 chopper belonged to the 154 Helicopter Unit and it crashed within 10 minutes after taking off while the Indian fighter jets were involved in an aerial dogfight with Pakistani jets. Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was also a part of this dogfight.
One civilian on the ground also lost his life along with the six IAF personnel on board.
The court of inquiry was delayed as the black box of the chopper was reportedly stolen by the villagers in Budgam and some locals had also reportedly pelted stones at military vehicles after they approached the crash site.
Air Marshal Hari Kumar was the Air Officer Commanding in Chief of the Western Air Command when the Balakot air strikes happened in Pakistan. He retired on February 28- a day after the Mi-17 chopper had crashed. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 02:07 IST

Andhra: Excavation machine submerges in Godavari; driver rescued

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): An excavation vehicle deployed to erect the high tension towers in river Godavari at Atreyapuram in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district submerged after the river water level went up.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 00:55 IST

Munirka fire: No causalities reported so far

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): No causalities have been reported so far in the fire that broke out at a shop in Munirka furniture market here on Monday, an official said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 00:32 IST

Opposition slams Budget as rhetoric, visionless; BJP, allies...

New Delhi (India), July 9 (ANI): Opposition parties on Monday slammed the Narendra Modi government for its "rhetoric and visionless" announcements made in the Budget 2018-19 and accused it of failing to provide employment and address farmers concerns.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 23:58 IST

Sonia Gandhi to address Congress Lok Sabha MPs on Tuesday

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting of the party's Lok Sabha MPs on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 23:45 IST

Parliament adopts resolution concerning 200 per cent duty on...

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI) The Parliament on Monday adopted a statutory resolution on a decision taken earlier by the government for levying 200 per cent duty on all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 23:16 IST

Delhi: Fire breaks out at shop in Munirka furniture market

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): A fire broke out at a shop in Munirka furniture market here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 23:15 IST

Govt machinery must work in cohesion by implementing 5T to bring...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 8 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said all the government machinery must work in cohesion by implementing the 5T (Teamwork, Technology, Transparency, Transformation and Time Limit) to bring about transformational change in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 23:15 IST

BJP suspends Pradeep Joshi over exchange of objectionable chat...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): BJP leader Pradeep Joshi has been suspended from the party after objectionable chat messages exchanged with a party worker went viral on social media, party officials said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 23:15 IST

Maha CM looks into closing of Aadharwadi dumping ground in Kalyan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday directed the officials to frame a timeline for the closing of the Aadharwadi dumping ground in Kalyan area.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 23:02 IST

Haryana govt approves cash reward for recipients of Sena Medal

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], July 8 (ANI): Haryana Government on Monday decided that the recipients of Sena Medal who are awarded same decoration more than once for distinguished services would be granted additional one-time cash award.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 23:01 IST

Sharad Pawar meets Tiware dam breach affected people

Ratnagiri (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar met the people affected by the Tiware dam breach here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 23:01 IST

Gujarati couple struggles to find missing cat lost in Andhra Pradesh

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): A Gujarati couple is running from pillar to post in search of their pet cat, whom they had lost while on their way back from Tirupati.

Read More
iocl