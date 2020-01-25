Cong, AAP losing ground in Delhi elections, claims BJP candidate Mishra

New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): After an FIR has been filed against him for 'India vs Pak contest on Feb 8' tweet, BJP candidate Kapil Mishra on Saturday claimed that AAP and Congress are losing ground in state elections and therefore they want to fight the polls on paper.

Speaking to ANI, Mishra said, "Congress and AAP are losing polls on ground level so they want to fight it in police stations, courts and on paper. I haven't violated any law and have spoken the truth."

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi on Friday had asked the police to file an FIR against Mishra for his tweet where he termed the Assembly elections in the national capital as a contest between 'India and Pakistan.'

Mishra had on January 23rd tweeted '...On 8th February there will be a contest between India and Pakistan on the streets of Delhi.'

"I had told the Election Commission that Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has said that he is with Shaheen Bagh and if that is so then he is making political use of it," he said.

"The AAP is supporting rioters because they have not worked in the last five years. No buses, flyovers, clean drinking water, or schools were provided by the AAP government. There has been no reduction in pollution in Delhi. So they made Shaheen Bagh just before the polls as both Congress and AAP are doing vote bank politics," he said.

The BJP candidate is contesting from Model Town area in Delhi.

"The FIR registered against me is unnecessary as those who are rioters, those who made hate speeches and pelt stones are roaming free," he said.

"I just tweeted then the FIR is registered against me. Can anybody tell what wrong I have said? What I have said is true and it is the voice of the people of Delhi. It is not my problem if AAP and Congress can't digest it," he added.

Twitter on Friday took down a controversial post of BJP leader Kapil Mishra on the request of the Election Commission.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi had written to the apex poll body to initiate the process of taking down the said tweet. (ANI)