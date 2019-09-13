Cong appoints vice-chairman and co-ordinator for West Zone in place of Deora

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Congress party on Friday appointed Salman Soz and Rajiv Arora as Vice-Chairman and Regional co-ordinator of West Zone respectively for the party in place of outgoing Miling Deora.

"Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the proposal of appointment of following persons in All India Professional Congress (AIPC) in place of Milind Deora, Vice Chairman & Regional Co-ordinator(West Zone), with immediate effect- Salman Soz (Vice-Chairman) and Rajiv Arora (Regional Co-ordinator-West Zone)," read a press release by Congress Party.

Also in July, former Member of Parliament Milind Deora had announced his decision to step down from the post of Mumbai unit Congress president.

He was appointed the president of Congress' Mumbai unit on the eve of the Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

