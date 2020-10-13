Cong approves Mamata Kundu, Himanshu Bhusan Mallick as party candidates for upcoming Odisha legislative assembly bypolls

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Congress has fielded Mamata Kundu from Balasore and Himanshu Bhusan Mallick Tirtol assembly constituencies for the upcoming by-election to the legislative assembly of Odisha.

A press note from AICC said, Congress President Sonia Gandhi. has approved the proposal for the candidature of the following, persons as party candidates to contest the ensuing bye-elections to the Legislative Assembly of Odisha.

From Balasore constituency Mamata Kundu, from Tritil-SC constituency Himanshu Bhusan Mallick. (ANI)