Cong' Arun Yadav bats for Rahul Gandhi as party president, Priyanka as RS member from MP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Feb 17 (ANI): Congress leader Arun Yadav on Monday said that Rahul Gandhi should be made the president of the party again.

He also said that Priyanka Gandhi should represent Madhya Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha.

"Time has come for Rahul Gandhi ji to be given the responsibility of Congress' presidentship once again. The time has also come to give Priyanka Gandhi ji an opportunity to represent Madhya Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha to strengthen the struggle against the fascist ideology."

Last year, Rahul stepped down as the Congress chief following the party's dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

Congress managed to win 52 seats, eight more than it had won in 2014. (ANI)

