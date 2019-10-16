Cong, BJP engage poster war over condition of roads in MP

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): The Congress and BJP in Madhya Pradesh are taking turns to target each other over the condition of the roads in the state and they are using unique ammunition - that of posters.

While Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJMY) has targetted Chief Minister Kamal Nath by placing a poster in the middle of the road, saying "Be careful, there is Kamal Nath government here".

The Congress party has reportedly countered with their own poster, which reads "Where was the BJP's youth wing when sand theft was taking place in the state?" (ANI)

