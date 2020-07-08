Cong blames Centre for job losses and plight of NRIs abroad

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): The Congress party slammed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government over the issue of job losses in the country as well as for plight of NRIs abroad stating that it has "proved to be singularly and uniquely disastrous for the country".

"The Modi Government at the Centre has proved to be singularly and uniquely disastrous for the country. Consistently pulling the country down on all socio-economic indices ever since it came into power in 2014, the thoughtless and mindless decisions taken by it especially during the last three months or so - ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began have wreaked havoc,"

Congress leader KC Venugopal said in a statement.

"The failure of the government on domestic as well as diplomatic fronts has led to an unprecedented employment crisis for our youth and working citizens," he added.

The Congress leader claimed that the decision by the US to suspend H-1B Visa "will result in about 2 lakh Indians being sent back home".

"As if the nearly 13 crore domestic job losses were not enough - with many states reaching unemployment figures of 40 per cent, the decision by the United States of America to suspend H-1B Visa w.e.f. June 24 will result in about 2 lakh Indians being sent back home," he said.

"Additionally of all the 85,000 H-1B Visas, since more than 60,000 were being availed by Indians, it would mean as many lost job opportunities for Indians," he added.

Venugopal went on to say that a "bigger tragedy is staring at Indians in the Gulf with the Government of Kuwait bringing about legislation limiting the number of Indians to not exceed more than 15 per cent of the total expat-population."

"This in effect would mean that 8.5 lakhs Indians in Kuwait who were till now sending home hard currency and sustaining the economy of many states like Kerala will be forced to leave Kuwait and come back home where nothing but despair awaits them. In 2018, India received close to USD 4.8 billion (approx. Rs 35,939 crore at present rate) from Kuwait as remittances," he said.

"The failure of the Modi government in not creating job opportunities at home as also buckling down to even hitherto friendly states in securing India's interest is more telling than ever before," he added.

The Congress leader said that despite repeated requests and written suggestions on part of the Congress party and its leadership to resurrect the Indian economy and effectively fight the COVID-19 pandemic, this government in its "arrogance has failed to do anything."

"It is demanded that Modi government wakes up and takes necessary measures to arrest the continuous down slide by addressing issues at home and standing up to the threats being imposed on the Indian employees abroad," he added. (ANI)

