Cong capable of dealing with all situations in MP, says party leader Lakshman Singh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 10 (ANI): The Congress is capable of dealing with all situations, senior party leader Lakshman Singh said on Tuesday.

"94 MLAs attended the party meeting. The Congress party is capable of dealing with all situations. You will see the people repose their faith in the Congress in the future too. Whatever situation arises, Congress will fight it," said Singh while speaking to reporters.

A meeting of Congress legislative party was held here at the residence of Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Political turmoil has gripped Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh following the resignation of Jyotiraditya Scindia from the party. He is likely to join the BJP on Wednesday.

Scindia's decision to leave the Congress was followed by resignations from 22 party MLAs loyal to him. The legislators who have resigned include six ministers as well. (ANI)