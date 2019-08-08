Cong constitutes three new committees in poll-bound Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Mumbai Congress has formed three committees in view of the forthcoming assembly elections in the state.

The three committees are Media, Social Media and Publicity Committee, Protocol Committee and Manifesto Committee.

In a press note dated August 7, the party gave the list of members included in the three committees formed.

The Chairman of the Manifesto Committee is former MP Dr Bhalchandra Mungekar and Co-chairman is Actor-politician Urmila Matondkar.

The Chairman of the Media, Social Media and Publicity Committee is former MLC Charan Singh Sapra.

Assembly elections in Maharashtra are slated to be held later this year. (ANI)

