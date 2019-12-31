Cong, CPI (M) supports Kerala CM's resolution against CAA in state Assembly

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Dec 31 (ANI): Opposition parties including Congress, CPI, CPI (M) on Tuesday supported the resolution moved in the state Assembly against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Speaking in favour of the resolution, Congress leader VD Satheesan said: "The National Register of Citizens (NRC) and CAA are the two sides of the same coin. CAA is a clear violation of Article 13,14 and 15 of the Constitution."

Kerala CPI(M) MLA James Mathew too supported the resolution against the citizenship law.

Meanwhile, CPI legislator C. Divakaran while extending support to Vijayan on the resolution moved by him said that the Assembly is "forced to move" such a resolution

"India is witnessing series of protest that we have not witnessed before. By moving this resolution, the Assembly is sending out a message to the world," he said.

Earlier today, Kerala Chief Minister Vijayan moved a resolution against contentious CAA in state Assembly, demanding the withdrawal of the new law.

"Kerala has a long history of secularism. Greeks, Romans, Arabs everyone reached our land. Christian and Muslim religions reached Kerala in the very beginning itself. Our assembly needs to keep the tradition alive. Our tradition is of inclusiveness. Our assembly needs to keep the tradition alive," he said.

He also affirmed that no detention centres will be made in Kerala for illegal immigrants.

"I want to make it clear that no detention centres will come up in Kerala," the Chief Minister asserted.

On December 29, an all-party meeting was called by Vijayan over the Citizenship law, in which the opposition demanded a special session of the Legislative Assembly, a joint delegation to meet the President, legal fight in the Supreme Court and protests on the ground against the Act.

The new law grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)







