Cong, CPIM disrespected saints, let infiltrators in Tripura: Yogi Adityanath

Fatikroi (Tripura) [India], February 8 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress and CPI(M) in Tripura, and said that during their governments, anarchy reigned supreme while faith and saints were disrespected and infiltrators were let in the state.

Yogi held Vijay Sankalp Rallies in Fatikroi assembly constituency of Unakoti district as well as Suryamaninagar and Majlispur assembly constituencies of West Tripura districts to seek votes for sitting BJP MLAs and candidates Sudhanshu Das, Ram Prasad Pal and Sushant Chowdhary respectively.

"The CPIM ruled Tripura for 35 years and the Congress also remained in power in the state for several years, but they only wreaked havoc on the state through their misgovernance. During their governments, there was no rule of law in the state and there was rampant violence. Women and daughters were not safe, youth were without jobs and farmers' interests were not protected," he said.

"People of Scheduled Castes were not given land deeds and the benefits of the welfare schemes did not reach the poor. No highways were built and connectivity took a back seat in their priorities list. The state's security was compromised by allowing infiltrations while saints were disrespected," the Chief Minister added.

Comparing the previous governments' tenures with that of the BJP government, Yogi said that the state has witnessed the establishment of rule of law and the end of violence.



"Religious festivals are celebrated peacefully in the state now and saints are respected. The government accords priority to daughters' safety and therefore women police stations have been set up in the state. Besides, the government has provided 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs," he said.

Yogi further pointed out that during the last five years of the BJP government, 3 lakh houses have been provided to the poor under PM Awas Yojana and 2.70 lakh LPG connections have been given for free while 2.50 lakh farmers have benefitted from PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and poor people have availed the health insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

"During the COVID pandemic, people were also given free tests, free vaccines and free ration. Had the Congress and CPM been there, they would have sold the vaccines, looted the rations and captured the houses meant for the poor," he said.

According to Yogi, under the supervision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highways, railways and airports are being built.

"I come from the Sant tradition and I am today the chief minister of one of the largest states of India, serving people and also overseeing the building of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Under PM's leadership heritage is also getting its due respect as the airport in Agartala has been named after Maharaja Veer Vikram," he said.

"During the governments of CPM and the Congress even the animals were not safe and today under the BJP Government the "North East region is making rapid strides in development, with the speed of a bullet train rather than that of a metre gauge train," Yogi added.

Tripura will go to Assembly polls on February 16 and the votes will be counted on March 2. (ANI)

