Cong demands NSA against Kailash Vijayvargiya for threatening to set 'entire Indore on fire'

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 7 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Congress unit on Monday wrote a letter to city district collector demanding the National Security Act (NSA) against BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya for threatening to set "entire Indore on fire".

"We have written a letter to collector demanding action against Vijayvargiya. He has disrupted peace in the city, investigated people for violence, delivered instigating speech and threatened public officers. He was even heard in a video stating that he will set entire Indore on fire. We demand that NSA should be filed against him," Congress leader Devendra Yadav told ANI.

In a letter to collector, Congress said that Vijayvargiya went to the residence of Police Commissioner and "threatened officers and told them not to carry out an investigation against mafias."

On January 3, BJP National General Secretary was caught on camera threatening a government official in Indore.

According to reports, when the BJP was protesting against alleged city officials' "politically motivated" action against the party's workers, Vijayvargiya had called for senior officials to meet him at a protest venue.



However, only junior officials arrived at the venue to meet him. Following this, angered Vijayvargiya, heard in a video stating, "Have they [senior officers] become so big?" They should understand that they are public servants."

"We will not tolerate this. Our Sangh leaders are here, otherwise, we would have set fire to Indore today," he added. (ANI)

