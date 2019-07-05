Cong, DMK demand sacking of Puducherry Lt Guv Kiran Bedi over water crisis remarks

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday hit out at Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi">Kiran Bedi for allegedly speaking against the people of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and demanded to adopt a resolution to remove her from the post.

"Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi">Kiran Bedi in a tweet has humiliated the people of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in such an outrageous manner that the House should adopt a resolution to remove her from the post. This is our demand," said Chowdhury while speaking in the Lok Sabha during the zero hours.

Echoing similar sentiments, TR Baalu also attacked Bedi and said: "In a tweet, Puducherry Lt Governor has ridiculed the people of Tamil Nadu. If the Government endorses her view then it means it supports her, I urge Deputy Leader of the House to respond."

Taking the cognizance of the complaints against Bedi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the Puducherry Lt Governor has already expressed her regrets and requested the members to put the issue at rest.

Earlier, Kiran Bedi">Kiran Bedi, referring to a media report on the water situation in Chennai, had tweeted: "A Question with Possible Answers: India's 6th largest city #Chennai has become the first city in d country to run dry. The same city was in floods due to copious rains just 4 years back. Where lies the problem? Ans: Poor Governance, Corrupt Politics, Indifferent Bureaucracy+"

Following this, DMK president MK Stalin had accused Bedi of defaming the people of Tamil Nadu.

After her remarks stoked controversy, Bedi has said that she had shared only the people's perception. "It is not my personal view and hence there is nothing personal in the message," she had said. (ANI)

