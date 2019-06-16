Cong dubs case against its workers as 'fabricated', demands withdrawal

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 15 (ANI): After Telangana police filed a case against Congress workers for questioning the functioning of the state government, the party on Saturday dubbed the act as "false, fabricated and politically motivated."

Cyber branch of the police had filed a case under IPC 505 (1)(b) [with intent to cause fear or alarm to the public] against the Congress activists over a social media post which questioned the functioning of state government and police following a report in a leading Telugu daily claiming that 545 missing cases, especially of women and girls, were reported in a period of 10 days.

"The case against Congress workers is false, fabricated and politically motivated. We demand that the police immediately withdraw the case against Telangana Youth Congress General Secretary and In-charge Social Media department Venkat Gurijala and two others," party spokesperson Sravan Dasoju said at a press conference here.

"If reporting the missing cases and questioning the government is a crime, then why a similar case was not registered against the newspaper," he added.

Earlier, Sravan along with Telangana Congress working president Ponnam Prabhakar and Youth Congress president Anil Kumar Yadav had submitted a memorandum to Director General of Police Mahender Reddy demanding the withdrawal of the case. (ANI)

