Cong general secretaries meeting today likely to take up leadership issue

New Delhi (India), July 31 (ANI): The issue of leadership crisis is likely to come up for discussion prominently among other things at the Congress' general secretaries meeting at the party headquarters here on Wednesday.

According to sources, the meeting will also chalk out a plan to celebrate the 75th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Congress general secretary in-charge (organisation) KC Venugopal had earlier instructed Pardesh Congress Committees (PCCs) to celebrate Gandhi's anniversary from the state to block level.

It is going to be the first meeting of party general secretaries after Congress president Rahul Gandhi offered to step down from his post at the CWC meeting on May 25, taking moral responsibility for the party's drubbing in the 17th Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

