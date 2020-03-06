Cong gives adjournment motion in Lok Sabha over Delhi violence

New Delhi [India], Mar 6 (ANI): Congress on Friday gave an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha over the recent violence in northeast Delhi.

Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Kodikunnil Suresh submitted the adjournment motion.

Speaking to ANI on Delhi violence, Chowdhury said, "We want a discussion on Delhi violence in the Parliament."

When asked about the suspension of seven Congress MPs from the Parliament in this session, he said, "They (Ruling parties) have more numbers and that is why they want to silence us through intimidation in and outside the Parliament. They are asking us to keep quiet."

"It has become a crime to speak against the BJP. But the Congress will continue on its demands. When the BJP was in opposition, it has the record of stalling the proceedings of the House for a month," he said.

The Congress MP while reacting to the Yes Bank issue said, "Due to the wrong economic policies of the government, The situation of the banks in the country has been deteriorating one by one. Common man suffers the most. The govt should accept the deteriorating situation of the country's economy."

According to a Reserve Bank of India directive, awaiting a credible restructuring plan for Yes Bank, depositors will have a restricted withdrawal limit over a period of next month. (ANI)

