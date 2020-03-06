Cong gives notice in RS over need to provide relief to Delhi violence affected families

New Delhi [India], Mar 6 (ANI): Senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma on Friday gave a Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over the need to "provide relief to riot-affected families in Delhi and to set up an independent inquiry commission."

Samajwadi Party lawmakers Ram Gopal Yadav and Javed Ali Khan also gave the same notice in the Upper House over the violence, which began on February 23, raged across several areas of North-East district for four days as houses and shops were burnt down in arson and over 200 people sustained injuries.



Delhi Police has registered 254 FIRs including 41 cases under the Arms Act. As many as 903 people have been either arrested or detained by police.



Two Special Investigation Teams (SITs) have been constituted under the Delhi Police's Crime Branch to investigate the violence.



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of the people, who lost their lives in the violence.



He said that Rs 5 lakh will be provided in cases of permanent incapacitation, Rs 2 lakh for serious injuries, and Rs 20,000 for a minor injury. (ANI)