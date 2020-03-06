Cong govt in Madhya Pradesh is safe, will complete its term: KC Venugopal

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Mar 6 (ANI): AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal on Friday said that the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh is safe and will complete its term.

Hitting out at BJP, while speaking about Congress MLA Hardeep Singh Dang's resignation, Venugopal said, "Nothing will happen in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh is very safe and will complete five years. The entire country is facing the Coronavirus issue and economic slowdown and people are in distress, but the BJP is interested in horse-trading."

"BJP is trying to topple the elected government in Madhya Pradesh. They are offering big money. But their attempt is not going to be successful," he said.

When asked about the suspension of seven Congress MPs in the Lok Sabha for the current budget session, the Congress leader said, "I don't know where this government is taking our democracy. Do they want India to become a banana republic? It is the fundamental right of MPs to raise the issue concerning people in the House."

"When Parliament is meeting, the issue of Delhi violence should be discussed. Why are they running away from the discussion? They are afraid of free and fair discussion over the incident. They have a guilty conscious. That's why they running away. They cannot prevent us from raising the issue," he said.

"There should be a concrete discussion. Those who are responsible should be punished. We will press for discussion and government cannot suppress us," he added. (ANI)

