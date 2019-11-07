Representative Image
Cong, JMM and RJD seal deal for Jharkhand Assembly Polls

ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 23:18 IST

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Ahead of Jharkhand Assembly elections, three major opposition parties -- Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janta Dal have forged pre-poll alliance.
The formal announcement of the alliance will be made on Friday in Ranchi where JMM Chief Hemant Soren and AICC in-charge of Jharkhand are scheduled to address a joint press conference.
Interestingly Babu Lal Marandi's Jharkhand Vikas Morcha could not make it to the alliance formed by the opposition parties to contest against the ruling BJP in Jharkhand.
In the recent Lok Sabha polls, his party was a part of the grand-alliance.
According to the sources. the JMM, who was promised by the Congress Party that it will be given a major chunk of seat share to contest in Assembly polls, will be getting more than 50 per cent of total assembly seats.
The Congress party which got major share in the last Lok Sabha polls will be fighting on 28-30 assembly seats. However, it is yet to be decided whether there will be any chief minister face from the alliance or not.
The 81-member Jharkhand assembly is set to go for a five-phased election from November 30 to December 20. The counting of votes will take place on December 23. (ANI)

