Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury speaking to ANI on Friday in New Delhi. Photo/ANI
Cong leader Chowdhury not against President's Rule in West Bengal but questions BJP's seriousness

ANI | Updated: Oct 11, 2019 12:16 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday said the President's Rule should be imposed in West Bengal if the situation warrants so but he questioned the BJP leaders' seriousness in this regard.
"The state BJP leaders are pleading for imposing the President's Rule in West Bengal. If the situation warrants so, then certainly the President's Rule should be imposed there. But our question is if the BJP leaders are as serious about the issue as they appear to be from outside," Chowdhury told ANI.
"After Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the investigation into the Ponzi scam has slowed down. Has there been an agreement between West Bengal Chief Minister and the Prime Minister? There is a sense of doubt about the seriousness of BJP leaders against the state government," he added.
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Thursday came down heavily on Banerjee for the brutal murder of one of its workers, his wife, and child in Murshidabad district and asked the Centre to consider whether the time has come to impose the President's Rule in the state or not.
"It seems that there is no law and order in West Bengal. The only way they consider to treat their opponents is with vandalism, loot, rape, and murder," said Alok Kumar, a senior RSS leader and International Working President of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), while talking to ANI.
"I wonder if it is time for the Central government to consider whether the governance in West Bengal can run according to the Indian Constitution or time has come to consider the imposition of President's rule," he added.
The RSS leader said the people of West Bengal will give a befitting reply to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the coming Assembly elections.
An RSS worker, his wife, and a child were found dead at their residence on Wednesday. According to RSS's West Bengal secretary Jishnu Basu, the worker was associated with the 'weekly meeting' of the organisation. (ANI)

