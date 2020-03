Cong leader Deepender Singh Hooda elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda on Wednesday elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Haryana.

The former Lok Sabha MP from Rohtak, Hooda, had submitted his nomination papers as Rajya Sabha candidate on March 13.

He had been a three-time Lok Sabha member from Rohtak. In 2019, he lost to BJP leader Arvind Sharma as the party won all 10 seats to the Lower House from the state. (ANI)